Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

NYSE EFC traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 775,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 88.98 and a quick ratio of 88.98. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

