Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.92 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

ENBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENBL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,160,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,793. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.87%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

