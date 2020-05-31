Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.17.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $58.19. 3,765,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,570,976 shares of company stock worth $820,434,148. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

