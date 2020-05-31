EnterCoin Market Cap Achieves $10,880.14 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. EnterCoin has a market cap of $10,880.14 and approximately $7.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.75 or 0.04950050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002753 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010574 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,197,174 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

