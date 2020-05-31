ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.67.

ePlus stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,509. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $996.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.96.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde acquired 1,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ePlus by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in ePlus by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 371,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 3.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 250,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in ePlus by 7.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 247,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

