Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

EQBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

EQBK stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,534. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $247.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.38). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.