Espers Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Espers has a market cap of $576,175.05 and $76.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00821091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029828 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00156674 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00198090 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001948 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

