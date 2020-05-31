Ether Zero Hits 1-Day Volume of $162,670.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $162,670.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.02469032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00075306 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 211,950,154 coins and its circulating supply is 169,920,741 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

