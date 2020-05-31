EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $73,275.78 and $7,973.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.80 or 0.04889578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002593 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010604 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

