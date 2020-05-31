Ethouse Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (HORSE)

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Ethouse has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ethouse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Ethouse has a market cap of $40,242.44 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethouse alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.86 or 0.05012438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002755 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Ethouse Token Profile

Ethouse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 85,013,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,632,222 tokens. Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app . The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse

Buying and Selling Ethouse

Ethouse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethouse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethouse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.