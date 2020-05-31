Eva Cash (EVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9,937.95

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $9,937.95 and approximately $301.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.31 or 0.05029633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io . Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.