EVOS (EVOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $7,056.58 and $38.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EVOS has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EVOS alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.69 or 0.02258107 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009997 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.