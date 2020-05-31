Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

XAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exantas Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of XAN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. 2,011,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,369. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 270.63, a quick ratio of 270.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 274.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Exantas Capital news, CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of Exantas Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $75,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 559.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exantas Capital (XAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.