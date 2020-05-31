ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Tops $283,668.63

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $283,668.63 and approximately $6,092.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 132.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

