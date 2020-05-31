Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $24.71. 2,850,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $66,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 13,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $229,461.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,250 shares of company stock valued at $15,460,794 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 293,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after acquiring an additional 777,140 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

