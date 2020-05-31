Exosis Reaches Market Cap of $25,685.61 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $25,685.61 and $2,282.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,507.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.02468931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.02570708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00488397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00708124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00075323 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00553114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 555,439 coins and its circulating supply is 390,439 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.