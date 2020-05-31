Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Reaches $571,728.62

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Expanse has a market capitalization of $571,728.62 and approximately $5,795.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

