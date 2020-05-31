Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Receives Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $$0.29 during midday trading on Friday. 3,096,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 144.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $285.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 130,134.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,605,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,402 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $2,657,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,770 shares in the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $4,734,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 470.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

