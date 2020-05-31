Faceter Reaches Market Capitalization of $831,386.40 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $831,386.40 and approximately $120.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $32.15 and $33.94. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.80 or 0.04889578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002593 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,570,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,551,949 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Faceter

