Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 215.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $31,026.68 and approximately $22.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 125.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.04889212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.