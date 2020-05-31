Fantom (FTM) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.02063692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00182794 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023966 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bgogo, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

