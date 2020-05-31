Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.26. 5,958,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,995. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $217,422,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,823,000 after buying an additional 3,253,078 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $86,950,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $77,320,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

