Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of FSLY traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. 5,502,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,634. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.39.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder W Eric Carlborg sold 50,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $7,120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,164,986 shares of company stock worth $19,009,408 and sold 433,182 shares worth $9,732,263. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

