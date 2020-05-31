Feathercoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,108.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $13,108.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036264 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 279,540,920 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

