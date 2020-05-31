Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -3.40

News headlines about Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Federal Home Loan Mortgage earned a daily sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of FMCC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 1,665,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.18. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

