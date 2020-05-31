Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,751,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,833 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,408,000 after purchasing an additional 438,850 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 617,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 203,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.91. 2,344,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,203. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.