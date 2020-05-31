Fetch (FET) Price Reaches $0.0409 on Major Exchanges

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.02 or 0.05010484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.