Financial Contrast: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NYSE:HJLI)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Glaukos alerts:

This table compares Glaukos and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $236.98 million 7.28 $15.42 million ($0.10) -389.80 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 207.88 -$7.63 million N/A N/A

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Glaukos and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 3 3 3 0 2.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

Glaukos currently has a consensus price target of $47.63, indicating a potential upside of 22.18%. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 820.25%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than Glaukos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -15.65% -6.95% -5.33% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -263.14% -139.10%

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent that is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product, which uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and other 16 countries, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.