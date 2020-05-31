Financial Review: Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) vs. The Competition

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 30.42 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 21.40

Diamond S Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.13% -19.72% -7.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diamond S Shipping and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 209 819 1347 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $18.30, suggesting a potential upside of 67.12%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping rivals beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

