Financial Review: InflaRx (LUMO) versus Its Peers

InflaRx (NASDAQ: LUMO) is one of 612 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare InflaRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InflaRx and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx $940,000.00 -$42.99 million -1.50 InflaRx Competitors $2.14 billion $264.70 million 0.20

InflaRx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx. InflaRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of InflaRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InflaRx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx -3,832.31% -31.95% -26.01% InflaRx Competitors -2,779.20% -273.94% -33.21%

Risk & Volatility

InflaRx has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx’s rivals have a beta of 1.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InflaRx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 0 0 2 0 3.00 InflaRx Competitors 6582 18283 35425 1411 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.91%. Given InflaRx’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InflaRx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

InflaRx rivals beat InflaRx on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

InflaRx Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency. The company has a licensing agreement with Ellipses Pharma Limited for the development of and rights to commercialize nanoparticle formulations of two therapeutics for oncology indications. Lumos Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

