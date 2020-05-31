Financial Survey: UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) versus AdaptHealth (OTCMKTS:AHCO)

UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares UPD and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPD N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A -14.40% 0.41%

This table compares UPD and AdaptHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UPD $10,000.00 N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth $529.64 million 1.39 -$15.00 million $0.30 53.93

UPD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UPD and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPD 0 0 0 0 N/A AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than UPD.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of UPD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

UPD has a beta of -1.79, indicating that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats UPD on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UPD Company Profile

As of December 31, 2017, UPD Holding Corp. was acquired by Record STREET Brewing Company, in a reverse merger transaction. UPD Holding Corp. focuses on providing blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals. It intends to offer Catalyst, which provides essential vitamins and plant compounds that are necessary to aid in metabolic functions; Mini-Meal that offers the essential whey protein isolate intake; Multi-Pro, which provides essential broad-spectrum vitamins and minerals; and BittX that is used to reform the body's disposition toward bitter foods. The company was formerly known as Esio Water & Beverage Development Corp. and changed its name to UPD Holding Corp. in December 2015. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Reno, Nevada. As of December 31, 2017, UPD Holding Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Record STREET Brewing Company.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

