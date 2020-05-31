FintruX Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,946.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $6,946.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.42 or 0.04884735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002636 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010604 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.