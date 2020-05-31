First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) vs. QNB (NASDAQ:QNBC) Head to Head Review

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Citizens BancShares and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and QNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 2.15 $457.37 million N/A N/A QNB $54.74 million 1.85 $12.36 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 22.24% 10.98% 1.03% QNB 18.07% 7.66% 0.75%

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats QNB on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

