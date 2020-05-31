First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

FSD stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

