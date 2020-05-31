First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSE:FCT opened at $11.12 on Friday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

