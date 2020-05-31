FirstCoin (FRST) Market Capitalization Reaches $47,200.35

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $47,200.35 and approximately $79.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 68.1% higher against the dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001004 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019595 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,476.87 or 1.00076116 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00073936 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

