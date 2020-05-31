Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of Flex LNG stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99. Flex LNG has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $266.19 million and a P/E ratio of 2.63.

FLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Danske downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

