Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 32,372,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. Flex has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.