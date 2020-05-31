FLIP (FLP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $210.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. FLIP has a market cap of $450,182.63 and $210.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.02040561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00179474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023623 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

