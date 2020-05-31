Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.72.
Several research firms have commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.
In other Floor & Decor news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,613 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,604,531 shares of company stock worth $283,209,697. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
FND traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. 1,645,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.02. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.
