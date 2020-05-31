Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.72.

Several research firms have commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,613 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,604,531 shares of company stock worth $283,209,697. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after acquiring an additional 528,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $326,000.

FND traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. 1,645,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.02. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

