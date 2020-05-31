FlypMe Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $328,771.05 and $13,848.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.02063480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00182348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023885 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.