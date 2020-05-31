Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Focus Financial Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. 632,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,209,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after buying an additional 218,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

