Function X One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.05 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 75.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029873 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019535 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,525.31 or 0.99952772 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00073988 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001553 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,883,452 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

