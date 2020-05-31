Fusion (FSN) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Fusion has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and $7.04 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00004347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bibox, Ethfinex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,817.53 or 1.03566021 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 62,380,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,810,794 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.