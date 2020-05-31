FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $6,902.89 and $6,426.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00075794 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00388560 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000924 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009751 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000506 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012089 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009155 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

