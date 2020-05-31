FuzeX Hits Market Cap of $585,804.33 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. FuzeX has a market cap of $585,804.33 and approximately $4,647.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Allbit, Token Store and Livecoin. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.02062113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00181138 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023793 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, CPDAX, Allbit, Token Store, Coinbe, Cobinhood and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

