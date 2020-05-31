GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $800.00 million. GameStop reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GME has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

In other GameStop news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $13,337,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $11,016,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $3,071,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $2,886,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of GameStop by 644.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 338,335 shares during the period.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.06. 3,961,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $262.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

