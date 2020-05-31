Garlicoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $10,808.69 and approximately $28.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 57,171,200 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

