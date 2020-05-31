GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 694.75 ($9.14).

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GB Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 743 ($9.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, insider David A. Rasche bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,520.92). Also, insider Nick Brown sold 327,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12), for a total value of £2,268,272.16 ($2,983,783.43).

Shares of GBG stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 667 ($8.77). 301,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 465 ($6.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 655.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 676.18.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

