GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.42 ($27.23).

G1A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of ETR:G1A traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €26.79 ($31.15). 883,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 1 year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

